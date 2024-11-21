Airtel Reinforces Commitment To Youth Empowerment

Share

Airtel Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to empowerment of the Nigerian youths through digital skills acquisition.

The telco disclosed this while hosting the 2024 UNICEF Generation Unlimited (GenU) Steering Committee meeting at the Airtel Nigeria headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos recently.

The breakfast meeting served as a collaborative forum, bringing together stakeholders from the government, the private sector, and civil society to review GenU 9JA’s progress in providing Nigerian youths with digital learning, upskilling, and pathways to meaningful employment.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer at Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, expressed Airtel’s dedication to supporting the youths. He said: “It is a privilege for Airtel to host this significant meeting and reaffirm our commitment to an initiative that holds the power to transform the lives of millions of young Nigerians.

By equipping our youth with essential skills and resources, we not only support their success but also contribute to Nigeria’s social and economic growth.”

Cruz further highlighted Airtel’s lead – ership in providing connectivity for digital learning, noting that, “with the support of our UNICEF partners, we have connected 1,260 schools across Nigeria to digital learning, enabling 600 children to access educational platforms like the Nigeria Learning Passport and Yoma Africa.

This connectivity is not just about internet access; it is about creating an equal playing field for young people, giving them access to quality education and skills essential for their future.”

Other GenU 9JA partners, including IHS Towers, ATC, Unilever, Jobberman, Microsoft, Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, GIZ, World Bank, ILO, UNDP, UNFPA, the EU Delegation, and the Government of the Netherlands, were present.

Share

Please follow and like us: