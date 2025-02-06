Airtel Reaffirms Commitment To Excellent Service Experience

Share

Airtel Nigeria, one of the country’s top telecommunications providers, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering superior customer service following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) recent approval of a 50 per cent tariff adjustment across the industry.

The NCC, in addition to approving the new tariff, also mandated that operators meet all qualityof-service (QoS) benchmarks in providing service to customers.

Airtel CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, has assured that Airtel remains committed to its track record of regulatory compliance and will dedicate itself to ensure this directive is met and also go beyond it through consistent investments in infrastructure and service delivery.

“Airtel takes quality of service very seriously. This adjustment allows us to double down on investments in our network infrastructure to boost coverage, speed, and reliability.

We are committed to ensuring compliance with the NCC’s requirements and will continue to exceed expectations through strategic investments.

“Airtel’s history of consistent investment in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is a testament to its commitment to providing reliable services.

“Over the years, the company has upgraded and expanded its network infrastructure across both urban centers and underserved rural communities, enabling millions of Nigerians to access fast, dependable connections,” Balsingh said.

According to him, the tariff adjustment will provide the financial backing needed to accelerate these investments even further.

“Our focus remains on improving coverage, reducing network congestion, and providing seamless connectivity. This tariff adjustment ensures that we can expand to more locations, upgrade existing sites, and deliver even better service to our customers.”

In line with the NCC’s directive on meeting QoS benchmarks, Balsingh states that Airtel is prioritising the enhancement of its network’s reliability, voice quality, and data speed.

“We fully recognise the need to continuously meet and exceed regulatory standards. We have built a reputation for delivering value, and we are taking every measure to ensure that our customers enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality services.

Our goal is to empower businesses, students, and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age. “We understand that customers expect value, which is why we will continue to offer affordable plans while maintaining high service quality.

Our investments are not just about meeting today’s needs, we are building for the future—one where every Nigerian, no matter their location, has access to world-class telecommunications services,” he said.

