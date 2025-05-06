Airtel Partners Spacex To Deploy Starlink’s Internet

Share

Airtel Africa has announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa.

Currently, SpaceX has acquired requisite licenses in nine out of 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint, as operating licenses for the other five countries are under process.

With this collaboration, Airtel Africa said it will further enhance its next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socioeconomic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa.

Adding that it will also explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling. Airtel Africa and SpaceX will continue to explore other areas to promote digital inclusion in the continent as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in Africa.

