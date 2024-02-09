Airtel Partners Roducate on Data Bundle to Aid Exam Success

Airtel Nigeria has partnered with Roducate, a digital education platform provider, to launch ‘Airtel-Roducate Exam Success Bundle,’ an innovative mobile product that offers bundled data packages on the Airtel network, granting students affordable and convenient access to premium exam preparation resources via the Roducate digital education economy platform.

The bundle was disclosed during a press conference in Lagos on Thursday. The Airtel-Roducate Exam Success package provides a wealth of high-quality study materials, including tutorial videos, podcasts, study tasks, past questions, and mock exams.

It also includes curated daily study guides which are tailored to facilitate students’ preparation for various national examinations, including JAMB/UTME, Common Entrance examinations into secondary schools, WASSCE, NDA, BECE, and others. ng at the event, the Director of Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said that the aim of the partnership was to provide cost-effective learning and examination resources for Nigerians.

“By leveraging Roducate’s robust digital education platform and Airtel’s expansive and reliable data network; students, teachers and parents can easily access top-tier exam prep resources conveniently and affordably, no matter where they are,” he said. Also speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, emphasised the transformative impact of Airtel’s alliance with Roducate.