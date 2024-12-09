Airtel Partners Google To Elevate Home Entertainment

Share

…Integrates YouTube into Airtel Smart Router

Leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria has announced an innovative partnership with Google to transform home entertainment across Nigeria.

The partnership, which was unveiled at an agreement signing ceremony at the telco’s Lagos headquarters, integrates YouTube, the world’s largest video platform, into the Airtel Smart Router to deliver seamless internet connection and entertainment experiences for subscribers across the country.

Speaking on the new partnership, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, highlighted its significance towards transforming digital entertainment in Nigerian homes.

“As part of this innovative update, the Airtel Smart Router further fulfils its promise as a 2-in-1 device, acting as an internet router while also converting analogue television sets into smart TVs to enable YouTube viewing on any type of TV.

“Now with a YouTube app, a dedicated button on the remote control, and an operating system optimised for a seamless YouTube experience, the Smart Router is equipped to bring world-class quality entertainment closer to more Nigerians.

“At Airtel, our goal to bridge the digital gap includes the provision of affordable entertainment content. Through this partnership with Google, we continue to revolutionise the entertainment space as the Airtel Smart Router offers a complete experience, delivering internet services and easy access to world-class entertainment through YouTube,” he said.

Also providing more insight about the collaboration, Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Femi Adeniran, stated: “The integration of YouTube on the Airtel Smart Router offers an unmatched simplification of the customer experience, transforming how our customers consume digital content at home. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating affordable and innovative solutions that enhance the digital lifestyle of our customers.

“The ground-breaking Airtel Smart Router, which retails for N25,000 and arrives with unlimited data for 30 days, simplifies the streaming of movies, football matches, cartoons, music, and other forms of audio-visual entertainment for the entire family.”

West Africa Director, Google, Olumide Balogun, added: “YouTube has always been about connecting people with the content they love, whether it’s exploring new hobbies, staying informed, or discovering creative inspiration. With this partnership, we’re making it easier for more Nigerians to access their favourite videos right from their TVs, enabling even more homes to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and entertainment that YouTube offers. It’s an exciting step toward our mission of creating a digitally inclusive Africa.”

Reiterating Balogun’s assertion, the Director, of EMEA Product Partnerships, YouTube, Mahesh Bhalerao said: “YouTube is the stage where culture comes to life and where everyone, from creators to viewers, can find their voice and connect with what matters most to them.

“This collaboration with Airtel underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality, on-demand content to more homes while empowering Nigerian audiences to explore, learn, and enjoy the diversity of experiences YouTube offers.”

Share

Please follow and like us: