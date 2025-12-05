Airtel Nigeria Wins Best In Tech For Devt At 2025 SERAS Awards

Leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured with the Best in Technology for Development award at the 2025 edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), held in Lagos at the weekend.

For its work in executing the vision of Airtel Africa Foundation locally, Airtel received nominations in two highly competitive categories: Best Company in Environmental Stewardship and Best in Technology for Development.

Highlights of the nominations included Airtel’s long-standing commitment to digital inclusion through investments in programmes such as the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talents (3MTT) Initiative.

The SERAS, now in its 19th year, is noted to be Africa’s most consistent platform for recognising excellence in corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

This year’s ceremony brought together top organisations committed to improving lives, protecting the environment, and supporting national development.