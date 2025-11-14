Airtel Nigeria Unveils Smartphone Financing For New Devices

Airtel Nigeria has launched a new Smartphone Financing Programme to aggressively bridge the digital divide.

The innovation provides existing Airtel customers with a flexible and convenient payment plan to own 4G smartphones and drive wider digital inclusion.

Through this innovation, Airtel will finance new smartphones via its exclusive retail network, helping customers currently using 2G and 3 G devices upgrade seamlessly to 4G connectivity.

The programme will kick off with the Itel A50 smartphone, a reliable, high-performing device designed to deliver a superior mobile experience for customers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the launch, Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, said the initiative reflects Airtel’s deep commitment to empowering Nigerians with all they need to thrive in a connected world.

He said: “Connectivity is opportunity, and smartphones are the key that unlocks it. Through the Airtel Smartphone Financing Programme, we are enabling more Nigerians to access 4G technologies, experience the full benefits of digital inclusion without financial strain, and transform the way they learn, work, and live. This initiative goes beyond providing devices; it is about empowerment, progress, and building a truly connected future.”

To be eligible, customers must be Airtel subscribers and are advised to check their financing status by dialling *492# USSD code. Once approved, the final onboarding is completed at any Airtel-owned shop.

“Upon making the initial down payment of N19,000 or N21,000, customers will receive their smartphone and immediately gain access to fast 4G internet.

All payments, including the down payment and subsequent weekly instalments, will be made exclusively through SmartCash, Airtel’s secure mobile money subsidiary.

Also speaking on the innovation, Ismail Adeshina, Director of Marketing, emphasised the role of partnerships and technology in driving the initiative.

“Our mission is to democratise access to technology by removing financial barriers. With this programme, customers can now afford quality smartphones without the burden of full upfront payment.

“By leveraging SmartCash and intelligent scoring systems, we are creating a sustainable model for inclusive digital growth,” Adeshina added.

To qualify, customers must be active on the Airtel network for at least three months, have a registered SmartCash account, a valid form of identification such as NIN, Voter’s Card, or Driver’s Licence, and provide consent for data processing by Intelligra for eligibility verification.

The Airtel Smartphone Financing Programme aligns with Airtel Nigeria’s broader goal of advancing financial inclusion, digital empowerment, and innovation across the country.

To check your eligibility, dial *492# or visit any Airtel-owned retail shop nationwide to get started.