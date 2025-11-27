Airtel Nigeria Set To Drive Digital Inclusion Via Smartphone Financing

Airtel Nigeria has unveiled a major initiative to bridge the digital divide: the Airtel Smartphone Financing Programme.

The innovation provides existing customers with a flexible payment plan to acquire 4G-enabled devices, facilitating a seamless upgrade from 2G and 3G networks and accelerating digital inclusion across the country. The programme will launch with the Itel A50 smartphone, offering a high-performing 4G experience.

To participate, customers must be active Airtel subscribers for a minimum of three months, have a registered SmartCash account, and provide valid identification. Upon eligibility verification and an initial down payment (N19,000 or N21,000), customers receive their device.

All subsequent weekly payments will be processed securely via SmartCash. Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “This initiative goes beyond providing devices;it is about empowerment and building a connected future.

We are enabling Nigerians to access 4G technologies and experience the full benefits of digital inclusion.” Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, added: “By leveraging SmartCash and intelligent scoring, we are creating a sustainable model for inclusive digital growth, removing the financial barriers to technology.”

Interested Airtel subscribers are advised to check their eligibility by dialling*492# or visiting any Airtel-owned retail shop nationwide.