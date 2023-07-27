Airtel Nigeria Promotes Staff, Completes 2023 Talent Recognition

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications network, has announced the successful completion of its employee pro-motion cycle for the financial year 2022/2023. According to the company, the promotions, which take effect from April 1, 2023, and cut across all six regions of operations in the country, mark another milestone in the company’s commitment to recognising and rewarding the exceptional contributions of employees.

As a Nigerian telecommunications industry, Airtel Nigeria said it placed immense value on its employees and their career fulfilment by maintaining a culture of consistently recognising and rewarding high-performing staff while creating an enabling environment for them to develop their skills and collaborate towards providing outstanding services to customers.

The company stated that the promotions are done twice yearly, in July and December, adding that for the first batch of elevations done in 2023, no fewer than 20 employees moved into senior leadership roles, out of whom three are women, while one staff member was also elevated to a vice president position. Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, noted that Airtel was thrilled to see its employees grow while being more instrumental to the growth of the organisation.

“Airtel Nigeria is a world-class company that both implements global best practices throughout its divisions and regularly spotlights employees who live the values of excellence for which the company has become known. We are immensely proud to welcome these employees into their new roles and wish them more success in their careers.