Airtel Nigeria Pledges To Lead Telecoms Growth With QoS Advancements

Airtel Nigeria has unveiled update on a range of network, infrastructure and technology advancements that position the company at the forefront of quality of service leadership in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

Announced at its first media roundtable of 2026, the updates reflected sustained investments made over the past 12 to 24 months and signal an accelerated push to stay ahead of surging data demand in a rapidly digitising economy.

Speaking, Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said the company’s strategy was anchored on deliberate scale, depth and resilience. He said: “Over the last two years, we have invested with discipline and clarity to strengthen our network nationwide.

Those investments are now translating into measurable improvements in performance, customer experience and reach, including in underserved and hard to reach communities. “In 2026, we are accelerating these upgrades because Nigeria’s data appetite is growing, and leader- ship in this industry will belong to those who plan ahead.

“At the core of Airtel Nigeria’s quality of service drive is the rapid expansion of its network footprint. Since December 2023, the company has increased the number of net- work sites by 15.5%, adding 2,242 new sites and bringing its total to nearly 16,711 nationwide.

Further deployments are planned in 2026 to strengthen coverage, capacity and resilience across urban and rural locations. “Network capacity upgrades have also reached significant scale. In 2025, Airtel completed capacity enhancements on 30 per cent of its sites, covering over 5032 sites nationwide.

Today, 99 per cent of Airtel Ni- geria’s sites deliver high-speed 4G mobile broadband, establishing the operator as a full nationwide 4G network. This year, capacity upgrades are being extended to more sites to sustain performance as data usage continues to rise.”

According to Chief Technology Officer, Harmanpreet Singh Dhillon, spectrum depth and optimisation remain critical to network quality. He explained: “We have increased our 4G spectrum by 10MHz and we are actively optimising our holdings.

These actions allow us to support higher data throughput, better speeds and more consistent service, especially in high-traffic areas. “Airtel Nigeria is also accelerating its 5G rollout. Over the last three months, the company has more than doubled the number of active 5G sites.

The accelerated 5G upgrade happening now will connect the top 20 Nigerian cities to high-speed 5G networks, with a significant part of Airtel’s network in these cities becoming 5G-enabled in the coming year. “Beyond terrestrial infrastruc- ture, Airtel is extending connectiv- ity through space-based solutions.

The company has established and signed partnerships with satellite providers OneWeb and Starlink, enabling enterprise-grade connectivity for businesses in remote locations, hard to reach areas and operational outposts.

“Recently, Airtel announced Nigeria’s first Direct-to-Cell partnership with Starlink, a breakthrough that will allow customers to remain connected while travelling through deep remote areas and enable small rural communities to access Airtel’s digital and fintech services.

‘The backbone supporting these services continues to expand. Airtel Nigeria has built an extensive fibre footprint across almost all states, de- veloped through years of sustained deployment.