Airtel Nigeria Partners Top Device Manufacturers to Drive 5G Adoption

Airtel Nigeria has announced its partnership with some manufacturers of 5G-enabled devices. The partnership, according to the telecoms services provider, is in line with its commitment to enhance innovation, improve customer experience, and drive the adoption of 5G technology to transform various aspects of customers’ daily activities.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said the strategic partnership was not only to increase access to the latest technological advancements but also to encourage consumers to take advantage of the vast potential of 5G connectivity.

“Our partnership with leading 5G device manufacturers like Samsung, Tecno, and In- finix is a testament to Airtel’s commitment to providing our customers with access to the latest technological advancements. We believe that through this partnership, consumers will not only gain awareness about the potential of 5G but also access devices that enable them to fully embrace the benefits of this transformative technology.

“A notable highlight of this partnership is the exclusive data package provided for users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. “Airtel’s partnership with smartphone manufacturers has also enabled the introduction of the lowest-priced 5G device in Nigeria such as the Samsung A14 5G, Samsung’s flagship fold and flip 5, Infinix Hot 30 5G, Tecno Camon 201 and Tecno Spark 101,” he said.