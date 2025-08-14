Airtel Nigeria Launches ‘Airtel Assist’ On WhatsApp To Enhance Customer Experience

Airtel Nigeria has taken another bold step in its digital transformation and quality of service drive with the launch of Airtel Assist, a WhatsApp-based self-service chatbot designed to offer real-time support to millions of the network’s customers.

Speaking on the launch, Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “This is Airtel meeting Nigerians exactly where they are, on platforms they trust and use every day.

“With Airtel Assist, we are adapting technology at the personal level. It’s fast, secure, and always available, designed to serve real people with real needs, in real time. As a company with a constant focus on customer satisfaction, this is one of the ways we make customer care more accessible.

“Built to meet the growing needs of today’s digital consumer, Airtel Assist provides a full-service experience that allows customers to check balances, buy airtime or data, make secure payments, troubleshoot issues, and access personalised assistance all from the convenience of WhatsApp.

“At the core of this innovation is Airtel Nigeria’s commitment to putting people first, ensuring customer experiences are faster, more intuitive, and deeply personalised.”

The new chatbot highlights Airtel’s continued integration of AI-powered tools to scale service delivery, reduce wait times, and maintain secure customer interactions, solidifying its position as a customer-first, innovation-led brand in Nigeria’s telecom landscape.

It also demonstrates the company’s clear ambition to lead innovation in Nigeria’s telecom sector by adopting tools that are secure, scalable, and inclusive.

Emphasising this perspective, Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, noted that Airtel Assist was developed with both convenience and empathy in mind.

He said: “Everything about Airtel Assist is designed to simplify and enhance the way our customers engage with us. Whether it’s to check data balance in the middle of a conversation, buying data while commuting, or resolving issues after hours, Airtel Assist is always available, right there on their phones.”

Meanwhile, the product’s intuitive design and ease of use are a demonstration of adaptive technology, adapted for the nuances of local consumers, added Oyebowale Akideinde, Head of Digital Products & Innovation.

“With Airtel Assist, we’re unlocking a human way to connect on one of Nigeria’s favourite digital platforms: WhatsApp! You can now recharge, check balances, and get help instantly,” he said.