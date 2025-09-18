Airtel Nigeria Enhances Capacity For Broadband Expansion

Airtel Nigeria has launched its SmartConnect 5G Outdoor Unit (ODU) Router, a new broadband solution, designed to deliver affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet access to households and businesses across the country.

The SmartConnect router comes with a SIM card, free installation, and a complimentary 30-day unlimited data bundle at speeds up to 50 Mbps. According to the telecoms company, customers can thereafter subscribe to flexible plans: N25,000 monthly for unlimited 50 Mbps or N45,000 monthly for unlimited 100 Mbps.

“With the ODU design, the router is mounted outdoors to capture stronger and more stable signals, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in dense urban and peri-urban areas.

The device also includes features such as nationwide usability with access to Airtel’s 5G where available and seamless fallback to 4G LTE; multiuser capability, supporting up to 64 simultaneous device connections; built-in power backup lasting up to five to six hours during electricity outages; as well as parental and usage controls for managing browsing access. “Our mission has always been to democratise access to technology.

“With SmartConnect, we are removing the barriers of cost and complexity. Every household, and every small business deserves to be connected without compromise,” Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said. Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, added: “SmartConnect was designed with the Nigerian reality in mind.

Families, entrepreneurs, and students need reliability and confidence that their router will keep them online even in the face of power cuts or network fluctuations. This product delivers exactly that. “The SmartConnect router can be purchased at Airtel showrooms nationwide, through the company’s official e-shop (eshop.airtel.com.ng), via Home Broadband Sales Executives, or through Direct Sales Executives. Subscriptions and bundle renewals can be managed through the Airtel Africa App, the company’s broadband portal (airtel.com. ng/hbb), USSD code *312#, or QR code.

“Nigeria’s broadband penetration currently stands at around 43% (NCC, 2025), with fixed-line access limited in many regions. “Airtel’s SmartConnect 5G ODU router provides a scalable and affordable solution that addresses this gap, aligning with the government’s national broadband and digital economy goals.”