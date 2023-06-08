Airtel Launches Tv Programme On Home Broadband Connectivity

Telecommunications provider, Airtel Nigeria, has launched a new television commercial to showcase the benefits of its home broadband connectivity. The commercial stars the popular Nollywood actor, Ey- inna Nwigwe, who plays the character of a young man navigating through his daily remote work routine and how he manages to maintain a balance between his work and personal life, staying effortlessly connected with his business associates and loved ones across the globe.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinla- ja, while commenting on the benefits of Airtel Broadband, said: “The high-speed internet and reliable connection of the Airtel Home Broadband make it the preferred choice for those who require a reliable connection and access to data. “This offers users the ease and speed to access websites, stream videos, and download files.

Moreover, the network’s reliable connection ensures that users experience fewer disruptions in their online activities. As such, this makes it the go-to option for those who need a dependable connection to get their work done or stay connected with friends and family.”