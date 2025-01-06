Airtel Laments 300% Increase On Operational Costs, Backs Tariff Review

Share

Airtel Nigeria has said the telecom operators could not go on without tariff adjustment as the cost of operation has gone up by 300%.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dinesh Balsingh, the call for the upward review of tariffs in the telecom sector has to be honoured of the operator must do their business in the country without many problems.

Balsingh, who stated this in an op-ed, said the adjustments are critical for maintaining high-quality services and enabling further advancements in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

“For over a decade, tariffs have remained static despite the dramatic increase in operating expenses, which have surged by over 300% in the last 18 to 24 months alone.

“To continue providing high-quality services and meeting the growing demand for digital connectivity, it has become essential to realign our pricing structure with economic realities,” Balsingh said.

The Airtel CEO also underscored the significant investments required to maintain and expand telecom infrastructure, which is pivotal to supporting Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The increasing demand for digital services across sectors such as education, banking, and healthcare requires us to continually upgrade our networks to deliver more capacity and improve service quality.

“These investments come at a cost, one that must be shared proportionally to guarantee long-term viability,” he said.

The proposed tariff adjustments, Balsingh argued, will not only ensure the sustainability of the telecom sector but also improve service delivery.

He added that by enabling the telecom operators to expand coverage, strengthen network security, and introduce cutting-edge technologies, the adjustments would directly enhance the quality of connectivity for Nigerians.

According to him, the telcos’ priority is to ensure that no one is left behind in the country’s digital transformation journey.

