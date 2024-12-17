Airtel Kicks-Off 10th Edition Of ‘5 Days Of Love’, Feeds 6,000 Across Nigeria

Share

Airtel Nigeria has commenced its annual 5 Days of Love campaign, a philanthropic initiative designed to spread the joy and warmth of the festive season by feeding thousands of underprivileged Nigerians and supporting communities across the country.

Marking its 10th edition, this year’s campaign themed ‘5 Days; 6 Cities; 6,000 Meals’ successfully kicked off in Lagos on Monday, 16th December 2024, at Holy Cross Cathedral School, Onikan, Lagos, with 1,000 individuals, including children, youth, and the elderly, receiving packed meals.

The event created a festive atmosphere filled with joy, celebration, laughter and entertainment.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the project, Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, represented by Lagos Regional Operations Director, Airtel Nigeria, Peter Francis, emphasised that the broader significance of the 5 Days of Love festive period program was beyond meal distribution.

“At Airtel, we pride ourselves in being a people-centred organization. This event is not only about providing meals; it is a meaningful way to connect with communities, share moments of warmth, joy, and togetherness, and create a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and love.

“Today reminds us of the core values of joy, love, kindness, and shared humanity that define this initiative and Airtel’s mission. Together, we can continue to make a lasting positive impact.”

Following the successful completion of the Lagos event, the 5 Days of Love train moves to Borno on Tuesday, 17th December; Abuja on Wednesday, 18th December; and Enugu and Rivers States on Thursday, 19th December; before concluding in Osun State on Friday, 20th December 2024.

Also speaking during the event, Executive Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Government Development Area, Honourable Muibi Alade Folawiyo, lauded Airtel Nigeria for a thoughtful initiative of sharing love with individuals and communities, encouraging the telco to keep the program alive.

“This is a remarkable act of kindness, and I appreciate Airtel for its dedication to uplifting lives and spreading love to individuals. I am grateful to Airtel Nigeria for spreading joy to us in this part of Lagos.

“The 5 Days of Love campaign reflects Airtel Nigeria’s commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians through meaningful community engagement and support.

“By fostering a sense of togetherness and goodwill, Airtel continues to exemplify its role as a socially responsible organization, creating lasting positive impact during the festive season and year-round,” he said.

