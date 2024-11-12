Airtel Hosts UNICEF GenU 9JA, Reinforces Commitment To Youth Empowerment

Share

Airtel Nigeria hosted the 2024 UNICEF Generation Unlimited (GenU) Steering Committee meeting at the Airtel Nigeria headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The breakfast meeting served as a collaborative forum, bringing together stakeholders from government, the private sector, and civil society to review GenU 9JA’s progress in providing Nigerian youth with digital learning, upskilling, and pathways to meaningful employment.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz expressed Airtel’s dedication to supporting the youth.

“It is a privilege for Airtel to host this significant meeting and reaffirm our commitment to an initiative that holds the power to transform the lives of millions of young Nigerians.

“By equipping our youth with essential skills and resources, we not only support their individual success but also contribute to Nigeria’s social and economic growth,” he said.

Cruz further highlighted Airtel’s leadership in providing connectivity for digital learning, noting, “With the support of our UNICEF partners, we have connected 1,260 schools across Nigeria to digital learning, enabling 600 children to access educational platforms like the Nigeria Learning Passport and Yoma Africa.

“This connectivity is not just about internet access; it is about creating an equal playing field for young people, giving them access to quality education and skills essential for their future.”

The event saw participation from a host of other GenU 9JA partners, including IHS Towers, ATC, Unilever, Jobberman, Microsoft, Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, GIZ, World Bank, ILO, UNDP, UNFPA, the EU Delegation, and the Government of the Netherlands.

While delivering a report on GenU 9JA digital learning, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, reiterated Airtel’s dedication to driving digital inclusion and youth empowerment in support of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“For us at Airtel, we are actively involved in connecting schools and advancing digital learning for young Nigerians.

“Looking back at the debut of our partnership with UNICEF in 2023, we have exceeded our initial expectations in school connectivity, which highlighted the significant gaps in Nigeria’s educational system.

“This year, we have made even greater strides and our involvement in initiatives like the Nigeria Learning Passport reflects our commitment to bridging this gap by expanding digital access, fostering learning, and building essential skills nationwide to support young Nigerians,” he said.

“Also, it would interest everyone to know that Airtel Nigeria’s new Home Broadband thematic campaign, ‘Live Limitless’, resonates strongly with the GenU 9JA ‘We No Get Limit’ motto, which underscores our dedication to empowering young Nigerians to unlock their full potential without barriers.

“This commitment drives us to continue creating and promoting opportunities that equip the youth for a brighter future,” he added.

The GenU Steering Committee meeting served as a valuable platform for Airtel and other partners to deepen their commitment to the GenU 9JA mission.

By fostering collaboration and driving impactful initiatives, Airtel demonstrates its corporate social responsibility by actively contributing to programs that uplift Nigerian youth and promote sustainable development across the nation.

