Airtel Foundation Donates N1bn Support To 3MTT Programme

Airtel Africa Foundation has made a N1 billion commitment in support of the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

During a ceremony at the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the Foundation’s Chairman, Dr Segun Ogunsanya, delivered the cheque to the Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani.

Speaking at the event, Ogunsanya highlighted Airtel’s dedication to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through the support of its key levers.

He said: “At Airtel, we believe in the power of technology and digital skills to unlock new opportunities, drive economic growth, and uplift communities.

“The 3MTT programme is a bold step towards ensuring that Nigerian youths are not just participants in the digital revolution but leaders in it. Our N1 billion support is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future workforce and prosperity.”

Championed by the Minister as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic talent-building initiatives for the tech sector, the 3MTT programme also aims to bridge the digital divide and position Nigeria as a key player in the global technology landscape.

While receiving the cheque, the Minister said: “The 3MTT programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to building a robust digital economy in Nigeria.

“We are grateful for Airtel Nigeria’s generous support, which will significantly expand the programme’s impact. With partnerships like this, we are not just skilling our youth, we are shaping the future of our nation.”

Airtel also reassured the Ministry of its continuing collaboration, emphasising that meaningful public-private partnerships are essential to achieving Nigeria’s digital ambitions.

The company expressed readiness to work with the Ministry, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure that the 3MTT initiative delivers lasting impact.

