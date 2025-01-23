Airtel Expresses Satisfaction With 50% Tariff Adjustment Approval

Share

One of the leading telecoms operators in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, has expressed satisfaction over the 50 per cent tariff increased approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission for the telcos in the country, commending the regulator for granting heir request.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, who expressed the company’s appreciation of the decision to allow for a tariff increase of up to 50 per cent across services, stated that the development underscored the regulator’s commitment to fostering sustainability and enhance investment in the telecommunications industry for superior service delivery.

According to him, “the tariff adjustment reflects a balanced approach to ensuring the sustainability of the telecommunications sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers,” adding that “the price increase which was highly needed for the survival and continued growth of the industry, will enable us to continue investing in network infrastructure, expanding coverage, and delivering improved products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

He further stated: “Airtel Nigeria remains committed to its mission of bridging the digital divide by offering reliable and affordable telecommunications services. With Nigeria’s vibrant economy and dynamic population, the company believes the decision by NCC creates an environment conducive to innovation and growth, benefiting consumers and the industry alike.

