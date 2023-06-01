New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Airtel Employees Donate Internet Devices To Students In Lagos

Employees of Airtel Nigeria, under its CSR initiative, Employee Volunteer Scheme Initiative, have donated modern routers, each equipped with 100GB of data and a two-month roll-over access fee to the students of Kuramo College, a government secondary school in Lagos. The internet connection devices were donated by Airtel’s Information and Technology team, with a mission to empower students with enhanced digital connectivity.

Speaking during the event, Director, Information and Technology, Seun Solanke, said: “Airtel aims to empower young minds by equipping them with the connectivity to imagine and unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities. “For Airtel, it is no longer about being a smartphone network but giving people a reason to imagine, so that people can explore the possibilities powered by technology and connectivity.

The world is evolving, young Nigerians now have access to unlimited possibilities and can now create their own job titles and descriptions, which is why we now have YouTubers, social media Influencers, and the like.” He encouraged the students to maximise the provision of connectivity to back up their future imaginations with the right information and resources to ensure a bright future.

The Airtel management said the activities, under the Airtel Nigeria Employee Volunteer Scheme, align with the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in the country and enabling students to leverage the power of the internet, stating that the distribution of routers with data plans would ensure that students have uninterrupted access to educational resources, research materials, and online learning platforms, regardless of their socio-economic background.

