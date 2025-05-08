Airtel Doubles Capital Investment To Drive Network Expansion

Share

Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications provider and subsidiary of Airtel Africa, has announced a significant increase in its capital investment commitment to the Nigerian market, reaffirming its dedication to superior service delivery and accelerated digital inclusion.

According to the telco, the expanded investment will cover key areas such as infrastructure upgrades, rural network expansion, advanced data solutions, customer experience enhancements, and community-focused initiatives.

This strategic move underscores Airtel Nigeria’s central role in advancing the country’s digital transformation and economic development.

In a statement, the company outlined plans to expand and strengthen its network infrastructure to improve connectivity and service quality nationwide.

“Airtel is rapidly rolling out 5G technology across its sites, enabling ultra-fast data speeds and enhanced user experience.

“Additional sites are being established to extend coverage to underserved rural communities, ensuring broader mobile access. Existing sites are also being upgraded with high-capacity radios to meet growing data demand.

“We are deploying additional fiber networks and relocating existing ones to optimize connectivity. Significant investments are also being made in data centers, including leveraging the 2Africa cable landing stations to increase international bandwidth and data throughput,” the statement read.

Airtel also disclosed plans to build a new, state-of-the-art data center to support its growing customer base and enhance data management capabilities. New retail outlets are being launched nationwide to improve service delivery, alongside the introduction of cutting-edge terminals and devices, including home broadband solutions.

Commenting on the development, CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said:

“Our decision to double our investment reflects our deep commitment to Nigeria’s future. As a company that views Nigeria as home, we are investing in transformative infrastructure that will deliver unmatched value to our customers and make connectivity an everyday reality for more Nigerians. This is not just about technology; it’s about empowerment and making a positive difference in people’s lives.”

The company has recently bolstered its customer satisfaction efforts with innovative services such as the Airtel AI Spam Alert Service, which notifies subscribers in real time about potentially malicious SMS messages.

It has also enhanced its call center capacity and rolled out personalized mobile packages via its Smarter Self-Service Platforms, simplifying service management for users.

Beyond technology, Airtel continues to champion Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in education, financial inclusion, environmental sustainability, and digital skills development.

Notably, the company has partnered with UNICEF on the Reimagine Education program, connecting over 1,200 public primary schools to digital learning through the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP).

Additionally, Airtel recently donated a N1 billion grant to the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative to support youth capacity development in the tech sector.

“These new investments are poised to significantly boost Nigeria’s economy by creating jobs, encouraging entrepreneurship, and building a more resilient digital infrastructure,” Balsingh stated.

“Airtel Nigeria remains unwavering in its mission to be a catalyst for economic growth and a leader in digital inclusion.”

