Airtel Denies Awarding Solar Contract to WATT Corporation

Leading telecommunication service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has distanced itself from a recent media report that the company awarded a contract to WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT) to deliver over 32MW installed capacity of solar PV and storage in 600 cell sites across Nigeria.

Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said in a statement that the involvement of Airtel Nigeria with WATT was limited to only 30 sites as a proof of concept of WATT’s Energy-as-a-Service offering.

He stated that 18 out of the 30 sites commissioned were currently up and running. “The report in the press about Airtel Nigeria award- ing this nationwide contract to WATT Renewable Corporation is inaccurate,” Adeniran said.

He added that “Airtel Nigeria is indeed committed to its sustainability goals and continues to pursue its Net Zero objectives across its operations. As we progress in our path towards achieving these, we will keep the public updated.”