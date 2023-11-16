Airtel Commends LUTH For Maintaining N200m Intervention Project

Two years after Airtel Nigeria renovated and commissioned the WARD-A Block at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, has said the organisation was pleased that the facility has been serving its intended purpose. Cruz made the statement during an inspection of the building by Airtel leadership, which also included Airtel Africa Non-Executive Directors.

“We are pleased to observe that the collaboration with LUTH has continued to touch the lives of so many Nigerians. The outstanding leadership of LUTH also deserves our commendation for how well they have kept the equipment and building for the past two years. Their approach is worthy of emulation,” he said.

In 2021, Airtel embarked on an extensive renewal project at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), investing ₦200 million to renovate and upgrade the medical equipment as well as the physical architecture of WARD-A, which is a general ward at the institution. The recent visit, which was to assess the continued impact of the revamped ward, also provided an opportunity for the Airtel executive team to engage with LUTH’s management, staff, and patients to evaluate how significantly the upgraded equipment and building ward have enhanced the delivery of healthcare services.

During the reception organised for the Airtel delegation by LUTH, Cruz reiterated Airtel’s commitment to impacting communities and improving the lives of the less advantaged. “It is always a delight to contribute to the community in the best ways that we can, especially supporting the government’s efforts to make society better.

At Airtel, we have a strong belief in contributing to the well-being of our countrymen, including anyone who is now able to benefit from LUTH as an institution,” he added. The acting Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Lanre Adeyemo, reflected on the hospital’s journey since the renovation and noted that Airtel’s donation was a significant contribution to the hospital’s development.