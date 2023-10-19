Airtel Champions Public Sector Participation in Improved Digitisation

Airtel Nigeria said it had been creating an avenue for the participation of the public sector in improved modernisation and digitisation. The firm, in collaboration with business partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AVAYA, hosted an exclusive interactive session aimed at engaging, educating, and exploring the vast possibilities within the Telecoms and ICT sphere in Abuja.

At the event themed ‘Modernisation and Digitisation’ industry experts and other key stakeholders engaged the participants in insightful discussions, and thought- provoking presentations led by various teams of experts at Airtel, Avaya, and AWS, as they shared knowledge on how businesses could collectively drive growth, innovation, and excellence within organisations.

Speaking, the Director of Airtel Business, Airtel Africa, Luc Servient, emphasised his company’s commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships that drive progress and innovation. He highlighted the company’s dedication to endowing the public sector through cutting-edge technologies, enabling transformative change on a national scale.

“At Airtel, we are happy to discuss connectivity, innovation & technology, digital pillars, cloud security, network services, digital insight, and portfolio solutions for effective business within the public sector.

As a reliable partner in proffering innovative and technological solutions, we operate beyond providing connectivity to producing solutions and so many systems such as our core connectivity, data centre, cloud security, and other applications from our partners have been put in place to constantly meet the evolving needs of not only the private sector but the public sector at large,” he said.

Airtel further discussed several business solutions that are beneficial to both private organisations and public sectors. “Some of the services and products include the Leased Line, a product that allows business owners to own their personalized network service within the Airtel network with utmost security that cannot be hacked;

the Global MRLS tailored to enhance connectivity for organisations that operate across various branches around the globe, the Multi-tenant building connectivity for high rise buildings that allows occupants to share the cost which is a very profitable and economical approach to enjoying Airtel business products,” Serviant stated.