Airtel Bags New Telegraph’s Telecoms Company of the Year Award

Airtel Nigeria has been named the 2023 Telecoms Company of the Year by one of the renowned news organisations in Nigeria, the New Telegraph Newspapers. The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph Award ceremony, held on Friday 2nd of February at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

According to the organisers of the event, awardees were selected individuals and organisations that had been making a remarkable social and economic impact in Nigeria, while operating as ambassadors of selflessness, patriotism, and excellence.

In response to the recognition, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said the company appreciated that its commitment to delivering cutting-edge services, fostering innovation, and consistently exceeding customer expectations was being acknowledged by a respected credible media organisation such as New Telegraph. “We are honoured and delighted to be recognised as the Telecoms Company of the Year.

This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. At Airtel Nigeria, our goal is to always provide our customers with best-in-class services, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications industry,” Adeniran said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, noted that the accolade validates the persistent focus of Air- tel as a customer-centric company.