Airtel Announces Successful Data, Messaging Testing Of Starlink Mobile In Kenya

Airtel Africa and SpaceX have announced the successful testing of data and messaging services with Starlink Mobile in Kenya, in a significant step towards bringing satellite-to-mobile connectivity to millions of people across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets.

The testing was done in “no connectivity” areas – locations where terrestrial mobile networks did not have a signal. In these areas, Starlink Mobile was seamlessly activated, allowing 4G compatible smartphones access to Starlink’s constellation of 650 launched satellites to keep them connected.

During this testing phase, the connectivity was able to support light-data applications such as WhatsApp calling and messaging, maps, Facebook Messenger, and successful financial transactions via the Airtel app. Users remained connected to these apps and had access to key services even in the most remote locations.

Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, commented: “We are thrilled to move from announcement to actionable steps with our partners at SpaceX. This testing phase in Kenya is a testament to our commitment to expanding global access.

By integrating Starlink Mobile’s technology, we are ensuring that our customers remain connected even when they travel beyond our terrestrial network.”

Following this testing in Kenya, Airtel Africa and Starlink Mobile plan to leverage the insights gained to expand the service across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, in line with country-specific regulatory approvals.

Additionally, the partners plan to launch voice calling and expanded data capabilities using Starlink Mobile V2 technology that will enable broadband directly to mobile phones.