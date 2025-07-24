Airtel Africa’s Q1 Revenue Soars 24.9% To $1.415bn On Surging Data

Airtel Africa Plc kicked off its 2026 financial year with a strong performance driven by rising demand for mobile data, expanding mobile money services, and sustained cost-efficiency measures that lifted earnings across key indicators.

In its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, released on Thursday, the telecoms giant reported a 24.9% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency to $1.415 billion. Reported currency growth stood at 22.4%, reflecting a continued easing of the foreign exchange pressures that had affected prior periods.

Profit after tax surged fivefold to $156 million from $31 million recorded in the same quarter of 2024, boosted by improved operating income and a $22 million foreign exchange gain linked to the appreciation of the Central African franc. Basic earnings per share rose sharply to 3.4 cents, compared to 0.2 cents a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said the performance underscored the resilience of the company’s business model and its commitment to customer-focused growth.

“Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the resilient demand for our services across markets and the disciplined execution of our customer-focused strategy,” Taldar stated in a trading update. “We are leveraging digital transformation to drive connectivity, expand financial services, and accelerate smartphone adoption.”

Airtel Africa’s mobile customer base rose 9.0% to 169.4 million, while data subscribers grew 17.4% to 75.6 million. The increase was driven by a 47.4% rise in data consumption and a 4.3 percentage point boost in smartphone penetration, now at 45.9%. Data average revenue per user (ARPU) also improved, rising 18.5% in constant currency.

Airtel Money, the company’s mobile money service, recorded a 30.3% jump in revenue and a 16.1% rise in active users to 45.8 million. The annualised transaction value on the platform climbed 35% to $162 billion, reinforcing its role in advancing financial inclusion across sub-Saharan Africa.

Group EBITDA grew 29.8% to $679 million, with EBITDA margin expanding by 276 basis points to 48.0%. This growth was supported by scale efficiencies, stable fuel prices, and cost discipline. Free cash flow rose by 48.4% to $558 million.

Geographically, growth was driven by improved performance in Nigeria bolstered by tariff adjustments and Francophone Africa, where customer-focused investments continued to yield results.

During the quarter, Airtel added over 2,300 new sites, bringing the total to 37,579. Its fibre optic network was also extended to more than 79,600 kilometres, pushing 4G coverage to 74.7% of the population.

Capital expenditure during the period was $121 million, down year-on-year due to timing differences. However, the company maintained its full-year capex guidance of between $725 million and $750 million. Airtel also advanced its debt localisation strategy, with 95% of operating company debt now denominated in local currency.

The second tranche of the company’s $55 million share buyback programme saw $16.9 million returned to shareholders through the repurchase of 7.1 million shares.

With a strengthened balance sheet and continued momentum in digital and mobile financial services, Airtel Africa said it remains well positioned to weather macroeconomic challenges and tap into Africa’s significant connectivity opportunities.