Airtel Africa’s Profit Rebounds, Records $328m PAT

Airtel Africa Plc has staged a notable turnaround, reporting a profit after tax of $328 million for the year ended March 31, 2025 — a dramatic recovery from a $89 million loss in the prior period — on the back of strong customer growth, expanded data usage, and margin improvement in the face of challenging currency headwinds.

In its full-year financial results filed to Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, the telecoms and fintech giant recorded constant currency revenue growth of 21.1 per cent to $4.96 billion, though reported revenue declined marginally by 0.5 per cent due to persistent currency devaluations across its markets.

Nevertheless, performance gathered pace into the fourth quarter, with a 23.2 per cent jump in constant currency revenue and a 17.8 per cent rise in reported terms as forex pressures eased.

Airtel Africa’s customer base swelled 8.7 per cent to 166.1 million users, while its push for digital inclusion drove a 30.4 per cent surge in data usage per customer, lifting data ARPU by 15.4 per cent.

The company’s mobile money platform, Airtel Money, also saw strong momentum, with subscriber numbers rising 17.3 per cent to 44.6 million and transaction value reaching an annualised $145 billion — up 34 per cent in constant currency in the final quarter.

“We have reported another strong operating performance as our strategy continues to deliver against the significant opportunity that exists across our markets,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa We are making significant progress in our preparations for the Airtel Money IPO and anticipate a listing event in the first half of calendar year 2026, subject to market conditions,” he added.

Despite inflationary pressures, especially from fuel costs, and the impact of Nigeria’s lower revenue contribution, the company achieved sequential improvements in profitability.

Underlying EBITDA margins expanded each quarter — from 45.3 per cent in Q1 to 47.3 per cent in Q4 — even as full-year EBITDA declined 5.1 per cent in reported currency to $2.3 billion.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 3.9 cents, bringing the full-year payout to 6.5 cents per share, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

On the balance sheet front, Airtel Africa continued to derisk its currency exposure, paying down $702 million in foreign currency debt and raising the proportion of local currency OpCo debt to 93 per cent, from 83 per cent a year earlier.

