Airtel Africa’s Half Year Profit Surges 375% On Solid Revenue Growth

Airtel Africa Plc has reported impressive financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, delivering doubledigit growth across key performance indicators driven by strong customer additions, expanding data usage, and robust gains from its mobile money business.

According to the company’s financial report released yesterday, Airtel Africa’s revenue rose by 25.8 per cent in reported currency to $2.98 billion, compared to $2.37 billion in the same period of 2024.

In constant currency, revenue grew by 24.5 per cent, reflecting continued execution of its growth strategy and strong operational momentum across its 14 African markets.

Operating profit rose by 35.9 per cent to $959 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 33.2 per cent to $1.45 billion.

EBITDA margin also expanded to 48.5 per cent, up from 45.8 per cent recorded in the prior period, reflecting the benefits of scale and sustained cost efficiency.

Profit after tax surged sharply to $376 million, a 375 per cent increase from $79 million a year earlier. Airtel attributed this significant improvement to higher operating profits and foreign exchange gains, particularly from the appreciation of the Nigerian naira and the Central African franc.