Airtel Africa’s 9-Month Revenue Rises 28% On Strong Operating Momentum

Airtel Africa Plc recorded a strong financial and operating performance for the ninemonth period ended December 31, 2025, driven by sustained customer growth, rising adoption of data and mobile money services, and improved cost efficiency across its markets.

According to the company’s results released on Friday, revenue increased to $4.67 billion, representing a 24.6 per cent rise in constant currency and a 28.3 per cent increase in reported currency, reflecting strong execution of its growth strategy alongside favorable currency movements.

Mobile services revenue grew by 23.3 per cent in constant currency, supported by a sharp 36.5 per cent increase in data revenues, which remained the largest contributor to group turnover. Voice revenues also advanced by 13.5 per cent, while mobile money revenue maintained strong momentum, expanding by 29.4 per cent in constant currency.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 35.9 per cent in reported currency to $2.28 billion, with EBITDA margin expanding to 48.9 per cent from 46.2 per cent in the prior period.

In the third quarter, EBITDA margin improved further to 49.6 per cent, reflecting continued revenue growth and benefits from ongoing cost efficiency initiatives.

Profit after tax increased significantly to $586 million, compared with $248 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The improvement was supported by higher operating profit and net derivative and foreign exchange gains of $99 million, compared with losses of $153 million in the prior period.

Basic earnings per share rose to 13.1 cents, up from 4.4 cents a year earlier, while earnings per share before exceptional items increased from 6.2 cents to 13.1 cents. Airtel Africa’s total customer base grew by 10 per cent to 179.4 million, while data customers increased by 14.6 per cent to 81.8 million.

Smartphone penetration improved to 48.1 per cent, and average data usage per customer rose to 8.6GB per month, from 6.9GB in the prior period, supported by continued investment in network capacity.

The company’s mobile money platform, Airtel Money, achieved two key milestones during the period. Subscriber numbers rose by 17.3 per cent to 52.0 million, surpassing the 50-million mark, while annualized total processed value exceeded $210 billion in the third quarter, representing growth of 36 per cent.