Airtel Africa To Establish Tech Hubs In Nigeria, DRC For Digital Skills

Airtel Africa has announced plans to construct technology hubs in both Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of its broader mission to enhance digital skills across the 14 countries where it operates. The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Segun Ogunsanya, during a World Press Conference held in Lagos recently.

These tech hubs are designed to foster the growth of tech-savvy talent and provide essential resources for startups operating in fields such as fintech, software development, and other digital solutions. Ogunsanya emphasised that Nigeria, being the largest and one of the most critical markets for Airtel Africa, is strategically central to the company’s vision of directly improving ten million lives by 2030.

He stated that building the tech hub is one of the key methods through which the company intends to positively impact the community. Ogunsanya added that the planned tech hub would complement the ongoing efforts of Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to build tech talent nationwide.

He noted that the Foundation was already supporting 25,000 Nigerians who are currently being trained under the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, an initiative aimed at teaching tech skills to people across the country. “We are currently accessing partners that we’re going to work with to deliver this tech hub.

We’re also talking to other tech companies that have similar projects. Once we are done, we will build one in Nigeria and the second one in the DRC,” Ogunsanya stated. Also commenting on the project, Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, revealed that the Group had committed a seed fund to the foundation.

This funding, according to him, is intended to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of the community and to maximize the Group’s overall impact. Outlining the broader strategy to achieve its 2030 goal, Ogunsanya explained that the vision would be delivered through targeted initiatives under four core pillars: Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion, collectively known as FEED. “Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions.

We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind,” he said. He further detailed that this mission would be executed through specific programmes, including ‘Connecting Schools’, which provides free connectivity and devices to educational institutions.