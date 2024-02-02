Airtel Africa Sustains Operating Momentum Despite FX Headwinds

Airtel Africa result for nine- month period ended December 31, 2023 showed sustained foreign exchange head- winds. Its operating key performance indicators (KPIs) showed that total customer base grew by 9.1% to 151.2 million. The penetration of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise, driving a 22.4 per cent increase in data customers to 62.7 million and a 19.5 per cent increase in mobile money customers to 37.5 million.

Constant currency ARPU growth of 10.0 per cent was primarily driven by increased usage across all segments while Mobile money transaction value increased by 41.3 per cent in constant currency, with Q3’24 annualised transaction value of $116bn in reported currency. Its financial performance showed Revenue in constant currency grew by 20.2 per cent, with Q3’24 growth accelerating to 21.0 per cent. Reported currency revenues declined by 1.4 per cent to $3,861 mil- lion. In Q3’24, reported currency revenues declined by 8.3 per cent as currency devaluation (primarily the naira de- valuation) continued to impact reported revenue trends.

All segments continued to deliver double- digit constant currency growth. Across the Group mobile services revenue grew by 18.6 per cent in constant currency, driven by voice revenue growth of 11.2 per cent and data revenue growth of 28.5 per cent. Mobile money revenue grew by 31.8 per cent in constant currency. Constant currency EBITDA increased 21.9 per cent, with Q3’24 EBITDA growing 23.3 per cent. The EBITDA margin of 49.4 per cent increased 72bps over the prior period despite foreign exchange head- winds and inflationary pressure.

Reported currency EBITDA declined by 0.4 per cent to $1,908 mil- lion, with Q3’24 EBITDA 8.3 per cent lower as currency headwinds continued to impact reported trends. Profit after tax was $2 million in the period, primarily impacted by significant foreign exchange headwinds, particularly the $330 million exceptional loss after tax following the devaluation of the naira in June 2023 and the Malawian kwacha in November 2023 after the structural changes in their respective FX markets.