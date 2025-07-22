Airtel Africa Share Capital Drops To 3.65bn After Repurchase Of 38.32m Units

Airtel Africa Plc has seen its outstanding share capital fall to 3.65 billion following the cumulative repurchase of 38.32 million ordinary shares under its $100 million share buy-back programme.

The latest tranche of the repurchase scheme was executed on July 17, 2025, with 68,548 shares acquired from the open market at a volume-weighted average price of 187.84 pence.

The transaction was facilitated by Barclays Capital Securities Limited and spanned several key trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, BATS Europe, CHIX Europe, Aquis Exchange, and Turquoise.

Prices for the latest buy-back ranged between 187.40 pence and 188.00 pence. The repurchased shares have been cancelled, bringing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 3,658,484,232.

After adjusting for 7.49 million treasury shares, Airtel Africa’s voting rights now stand at 3,650,995,188—a figure shareholders will reference in line with disclosure obligations under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) transparency rules.

The ongoing buy-back programme, which commenced on December 23, 2024, reflects the telecommunications giant’s strategic push to enhance shareholder returns and streamline its capital structure.

To date, the company has repurchased a total of 38,321,516 shares at an average price of 149.11 pence. In a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, Airtel Africa reaffirmed that the buyback forms part of a broader capital management strategy aligned with its long-term corporate objectives.

Operating in 14 markets across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa offers integrated mobile voice, data, and mobile money services.

The group said it remains focused on expanding access to digital and financial inclusion across its footprint, while continuing to signal strong confidence in its balance sheet strength and growth trajectory.