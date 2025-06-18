Airtel Africa Releases Sustainability Report, Reinforces Commitment Financial Inclusion

Share

Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications and mobile money services provider across 14 African markets, has released its Sustainability Report 2025, highlighting its progress in advancing digital inclusion, financial empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

The report underscored the company’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide, promote gender equality, and minimise its environmental footprint while expanding connectivity to underserved communities.

According to the telco, it has increased its population coverage to 81.2 per cent (up from 80.4% in 2023/24), with 36,159 4G sites – over 15,300 in rural areas across 14 African markets.

The company said in the report that it invested $670 million in network modernisation, enhancing speed, coverage, and capacity.

It added that advanced financial inclusion and gender equality with 73.4 million data customers (+14.1% YoY); 44.6 million Airtel Money customers (+17.3%), with 44.2% being women (+6.2%); 1.7 million Airtel Money agents (+23.4%); 29.2 per cent female workforce representation (up from 28.3%).

On education and employment, Airtel Africa states that it connected 2,176 schools to free internet (up from 1,201) through its UNICEF partnership, supporting digital learning for Africa’s youths.

It said it reduced environmental impact, converting 500 off-grid sites to on-grid power, and cutting diesel reliance with 93 per cent waste recycled (+3% YoY).

Share