Airtel Africa Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, as well as digital and financial inclusion.

The report highlights the company’s continued progress in bridging the digital divide, expanding financial empowerment, promoting gender equality, and minimising environmental impact—particularly in underserved communities across its operational footprint.

According to the report, Airtel Africa increased its population coverage to 81.2 percent, up from 80.4 percent in 2023/24.

It currently operates 36,159 4G sites, with more than 15,300 located in rural areas. The company also invested 670 million dollars in network modernisation, enhancing speed, coverage, and capacity.

The report also shows growth in digital and financial inclusion. Airtel Africa now has 73.4 million data customers, a 14.1 percent increase year-on-year. Airtel Money subscribers have risen to 44.6 million, marking a 17.3 percent growth, with 44.2 percent of these being women—an increase of 6.2 percent. The number of Airtel Money agents also rose to 1.7 million, a 23.4 percent year-on-year increase. Female representation in the company’s workforce improved to 29.2 percent, up from 28.3 percent.

In the education sector, the company strengthened its partnership with UNICEF, connecting 2,176 schools to free internet services, up from 1,201 the previous year. This initiative is aimed at promoting digital learning among African youths.

On environmental sustainability, the report revealed that Airtel Africa converted 500 off-grid sites to on-grid power, significantly reducing diesel dependence. It also recycled 93 percent of its operational waste, reflecting a 3 percent increase over the previous year.

Commenting on the report, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the company’s achievements demonstrate that technology is a catalyst for inclusive growth. He noted that Airtel Africa is not just expanding its networks, but also building bridges to education, financial security, and sustainable development.

The 2025 report underscores Airtel Africa’s strategic focus on advancing socio-economic development through connectivity, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

