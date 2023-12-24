Airtel Africa Registers Its 150 Millionth Customer

Airtel Africa has announced it has reached 150 millionth customer milestones. The company in a statement at the weekend disclosed that it is proud to give millions of people access to reliable and high-quality digital and mobile money services, often for the first time. The statement reads in parts: “Led by the purpose of transforming lives, connecting 150 million customers is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers.

Looking forward, Airtel Africa is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all. “The growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people in more services, in more places than ever before. By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies.”

It added that in response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, Airtel Africa is continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G. This is supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.

Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, further thanked the stakeholders for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone, saying this is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years.