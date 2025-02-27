Airtel Africa Pledges Support For Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

Share

Airtel Africa, a telecommunication provider and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has pledged to support digital and technology skills training for 25,000 youths drawn from 80 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

The support will be delivered under the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme, a Presidential mandate aimed at training young Nigerians in digital and technology skills.

Airtel Africa also announced 10 scholarships for Nigerian students to study technology-focused courses at Plaksha University in India under the Airtel Africa Fellowship.

Driven by Airtel Africa Foundation, the scholarships will equip Nigerian youth with cutting-edge digital and innovation skills, reinforcing commitment to bridge the talent gap in the technology sector while supporting the country’s aspirations to become a global tech hub.

These pledges to develop Nigeria’s future tech leaders were announced when Airtel Africa’s Chairman, Sir Sunil Bharti Mittal and Group CEO, Sunil Taldar, met with Nigeria’s President, H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at State House in Abuja.

The meeting also discussed Airtel Africa’s ongoing investments in Nigeria’s telecom and digital economy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Sir Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “Nigeria remains a strategic market for Airtel Africa, and we are fully committed to support the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“Through initiatives like the Airtel Africa Fellowship and our investment in 3MTT, we are ensuring that Nigerian youth access world-class education and digital skills.

“We commend President Tinubu’s vision for a technologically advanced Nigeria and are committed to playing our part in making that vision a reality.”

While noting the significant work currently ongoing via the Airtel-UNICEF Reimagine Education Programme, which has onboarded 1,260 schools and over 600,000 students in the country to digital learning platforms such as the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP), Sir Mittal restated Airtel Africa’s dedication to network expansion, service quality, and financial inclusion.

Airtel Africa welcomed the recent designation of telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), recognizing it as an essential step in safeguarding and expanding Nigeria’s digital backbone. It also emphasised its continued mission to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria, particularly through its subsidiary, SmartCash PSB.

On his part, Mr Taldar reiterated the continuing goal of Airtel to support government efforts that are aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s digital economy, saying: “Airtel is deeply invested in Nigeria’s digital future.

“We are expanding our network, driving financial inclusion, and creating opportunities for Nigerians through technology and innovation. Our collaboration with the government through initiatives like the Airtel Africa Fellowship and 3MTT ensures that Nigeria remains at the forefront of Africa’s digital revolution.”

Airtel Africa remains committed to working closely with the Nigerian government and stakeholders to drive connectivity, digital skills development, and financial inclusion, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.

