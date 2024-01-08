Airtel Africa places CEO on retirement

Airtel Africa Plc has retired Segun Ogunsanya as the chief executive officer with effect from July 1, 2024. In a statement by the company, Ogunsanya, who joined the firm in 2012, ran the Nigerian operations of the company for nine years before he was appointed CEO of the group in 2021.

Following his retirement, the firm said that Ogunsanya would also be available to advise the chairman, the Airtel Africa board and new CEO for 12 months. Also, Ogunsanya would become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chair. With local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience he (Ogunsanya) led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent. Also, the company said that Sunil Taldar would replace him as the new managing director and CEO. Taldar joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as directortransformation and will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya. Following a transition period, the company explained Taldar would be appointed to the board as an executive director and assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, at which time Ogunsanya would step down from the board and retire from the company