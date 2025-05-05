Airtel Africa Partners With SpaceX To Deliver Starlink High-Speed Internet

Share

Airtel Africa has announced a strategic agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services across its footprint on the African continent, a move set to significantly boost digital connectivity, especially in underserved and remote communities.

According to the telecoms giant, SpaceX has already secured operational licenses in 9 of the 14 countries where Airtel Africa operates, with licensing processes underway in the remaining five.

The partnership aims to accelerate Airtel Africa’s satellite connectivity offerings, enabling broader access to reliable internet for enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare centres, and socio-economic communities in even the most rural areas.

In addition to delivering Starlink’s direct internet services, the partnership will also explore opportunities to enhance rural network coverage through cellular backhauling.

Both companies will continue collaborating to identify additional ways to advance digital inclusion on the continent, leveraging Airtel Africa’s established ground infrastructure and extensive network capabilities.

Airtel Africa’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, emphasized the importance of the initiative in supporting the continent’s digital transformation.

“We remain deeply committed to our vision to enrich the lives of the people of Africa. This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships,” he said.

“Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community has reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity, even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa.”

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“We are very excited to work with Airtel to bring the transformative benefits of Starlink to the African people in new and innovative ways,” he said.

“This agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence.”

Gibbs also praised Airtel Africa’s role in shaping the telecommunications landscape on the continent, noting that the partnership makes strategic sense for extending Starlink’s impact.

The deal marks a significant step forward in expanding digital access and promoting inclusive connectivity across Africa, aligning with both companies’ broader missions to bridge the digital divide.

