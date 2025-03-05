Airtel Africa Partners Mastercard To launch  Digital Payment Solution

Share

Airtel Mobile Commerce BV, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa PLC, has launched the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card, a new payment solution designed to connect Airtel Money customers across Africa with global online marketplaces.

Airtel Money is otherwise known as SmartCash in Nigeria.

According to the telco, the collaboration with Mastercard will empower Airtel’s 150 million mobile phone users in 14 African countries with access to Mastercard’s global merchant network, enabling safer and more secure international transactions.

The Airtel Money GlobalPay Card is a virtual (non-plastic) payment solution that links directly to Airtel Money wallets.

This card, according to the firm, can be used for a wide range of payments across global online merchants, including major platforms such as Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Google, AliExpress, and Alibaba.

“Users will also have the ability to make payments for travel bookings, utilities, subscriptions, and purchase goods from international suppliers—all from the convenience of their mobile phones.

“For Airtel Money customers, activating the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card is simple. Customers simply need opt-in for the card, load it from Airtel Money wallet, and start shopping.

“No additional documentation, registration, or installations are required.

“With this payment solution, Airtel and Mastercard aim to meet the growing demand for digital payments in Africa and support small businesses in cross-border trade.

“The partnership aligns with Airtel Africa’s goal of enhancing financial inclusion by providing efficient and seamless payment solutions to mobile money users across the continent.”

CEO of Airtel Money, Ian Ferrao, commented: “At Airtel, we are continuously innovating to

enhance the customer experience. By adding Mastercard’s secure virtual payment solution to Airtel Money, we are making International payments simpler and more accessible for our customers. This collaboration allows us to offer a global e-commerce experience.

“Mastercard’s global network and expertise in payment solutions will play a critical role in supporting financial inclusion efforts in Africa.

“The initiative aligns with Mastercard’s commitment to bring one billion people, 50 million small businesses, and 25 million women entrepreneurs into the digital economy by 2025.”

Senior Vice President for Digital Partnerships at Mastercard Middle East and Africa, Muhammad Nana, stated: “Our digital partnerships strategy focuses on enabling the digital transformation of our partners, helping them provide their customers with access to a seamless global payment ecosystem.

“With over 150 million Airtel Africa consumers now connected to the global digital economy, we are helping more consumers access the benefits of e-commerce.

“With increasing mobile internet access and the growth of affordable smartphones, African consumers are poised to take full advantage of this new solution.

“The Airtel Money GlobalPay Card empowers users, both banked and unbanked, to shop globally, connecting them to digital products and services right from their mobile phones.”

