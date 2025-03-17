Airtel Africa Launches Revolutionary AI Powered Spam Alert Service

Share

Airtel Africa has launched a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Spam Alert Service, which will be available to all its subscribers at no cost.

This unprecedented service, which offers Airtel smartphone and feature phone customers real-time alerts for suspected spam SMS messages, requires no additional application downloads and is automatically activated for all Airtel customers.

Starting from Nigeria, it will subsequently roll out across other countries where Airtel Africa operates. According to research from Quartz, as of 2019, nine of the top 20 countries in the world with the highest spam rates are in Africa.

With Africa’s smartphone penetration on the increase, spam messages have become a widespread issue, targeting an expanding demographic of unsuspecting individuals.

Hundreds of thousands of mobile users often receive unsolicited SMS or calls claiming to be from their network provider or government and offering irresistible benefits.

In these communications, users are asked to click on links and provide personal information to claim the benefits.

This action allows the scammer to gain access to users’ security information, which can then be used to commit fraud. In response, Airtel Africa has developed an innovative AI-powered solution that classifies suspicious SMS messages as “Suspected SPAM.”

Without reading specific SMS messages, the AI analyses in real time over 250 parameters, including the sender’s usage patterns such as SMS frequency and geographical spread of targets.

The Airtel AI Spam Alert Service is designed to filter all SMS through a proprietary dual-layer protection: one layer at the network level and the other at the IT systems level, processing over 1.5 billion messages in two milliseconds.

