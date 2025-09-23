Airtel Africa Foundation Unveils Plan To Impact 10 Million Lives By 2030

Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa Plc, has unveiled an ambitious plan to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030.

The Foundation’s strategy will be delivered through initiatives under four core pillars: Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion (FEED).

Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, described the initiative as a bold and measurable commitment to building Africa’s future. He said the 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through interventions that go beyond donations to building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation, ensuring the global digital revolution leaves no African behind.

The Foundation’s mission will be executed through targeted programmes such as Connecting Schools, which provides free internet connectivity and devices to educational institutions, and the Airtel Africa Fellowship, which offers full undergraduate scholarships in technology and STEM fields, complemented by mentorship and internship opportunities.

Highlighting early successes, Ogunsanya pointed to the Foundation’s ongoing partnership with UNICEF, which has already connected more than 1,800 schools, benefitted over one million students, and trained over 17,000 teachers in digital education across Airtel’s 14 markets.

The Foundation also plans to leverage its Employee Volunteer Programme, channeling staff expertise and passion directly into community initiatives. For the 2025/26 financial year, it has set expansion targets to ensure its programmes are active across all operating countries, including Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Commenting on the company’s broader support, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, emphasized the alignment between the Foundation and Airtel’s corporate philosophy. He noted that the company cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving, which is why the Airtel Africa Foundation was created as a vehicle to catalyse transformation by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin a resilient and dynamic society.

Taldar added that connecting the unconnected, banking the unbanked, and enabling businesses and economies to thrive remain the most significant objectives of Airtel’s business.