Airtel Africa Foundation, Others Partner To Boost Digital Skills In Rwanda

Airtel Africa Foundation has partnered on a Joint Initiative with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) and Cisco on capacity and digital skills development, under the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) Initiative.

This partnership aims to bridge the digital divide and promote digital inclusion by providing free Internet connectivity and digital skills training to underserved communities in Rwanda, in connection with the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ITU will provide digital skills training content to the DTCs under the Initiative along with other ITU regional capacity development activities. In addition, ITU will facilitate networking opportunities related to promoting digital literacy and inclusion, which will enable access to expertise and best practices.

Speaking to the press, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Sujay Chakrabarti, said: “Today’s partnership between the Airtel Africa Foundation, ITU, RISA, and Cisco marks a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide and empowering Rwandan youth with digital skills.

This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when government, private sector, and international organizations come together to empower communities.”

The Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Rwanda, will equip DTC locations with routers, Wi-Fi and data packages at no cost, ensuring the effective rollout of training and access to digital educational platforms.