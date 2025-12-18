Airtel Africa Foundation Opens Undergraduate Scholarship Portal In Nigeria

The Airtel Africa Foundation has opened applications for its Undergraduate Tech Scholarship in Nigeria, inviting first-year university students with strong academic potential to apply for financial support aimed at accelerating their studies in technology and related fields.

The scheme provides full tuition, accommodation support, and essential study materials for eligible 100-level students.

It forms part of the Foundation’s F.E.E.D. agenda, which promotes Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion, with a focus on creating pathways for talented young people who face financial barriers.

Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity. He noted that, “education is one of the most powerful tools for national development,” adding that “as an organisation, Airtel is determined to build a platform for aspiring young Nigerians to learn, innovate and lead in the country’s expanding technology landscape.”

Applications are open to students pursuing courses such as Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and other ICT-related disciplines at participating universities including University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ilorin, and Tai Solarin University of Education.

Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, said the scholarship demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to nurturing Africa’s next generation of digital leaders.

“Young Africans are brimming with talent and ambi- tion. What many need is a fair chance to pursue their education without financial pressure.

This scholarship reflects our belief that investing in their growth will strengthen communities, empower families, and expand the continent’s digital future,” he said.

He explained that applicants must be enrolled in 100-level, have scored at least 230 in JAMB, and hold a minimum of five credits in WAEC, including English and Mathematics, in a single sitting.

“Required documents include Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results, university admission letter, West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, student identity card, and academic transcript or university results.”