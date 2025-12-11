Airtel Africa Foundation Honours Employee Volunteers

Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Nigeria, has marked International Volunteer Day 2025 by celebrating the impact of the Employee Volunteer Programme (EVP), a flagship initiative by which employees volunteer their time, expertise, and personal resources to advancing the Foundation’s mission across 14 African markets.

The celebration brought together volunteers at the Airtel Nigeria Headquarters in Lagos for moments of team bonding activities, testimonials, and volunteer spotlights.

The event also served as a call to action, encouraging more employees to register for EVP activities and join the volunteer community.

The EVP has become a cornerstone of Airtel Africa Foundation’s community impact, empowering employees to drive local CSR initiatives and champion causes that promote education, digital skills, environmental responsibility, and youth empowerment.

Through the programme, volunteers have contributed significantly to initiatives such as the International Day of Education Essay Competition, Teacher-for-a-Day sessions, beach clean-ups, market sensitisation exercises to reduce plastic waste, and the Airtel-3MTT NextGen Fellowship for young Nigerians.

Speaking about the celebration, Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “International Volunteer Day reminds us that real impact begins with people who are willing to show up and serve. Today we honour the incredible dedication of Airtel employees, whose selfless commitment of time and talent is the engine behind our progress.

Their contribution is the backbone of our work and the reason we continue to transform communities across Africa.” Over the years, the EVP in Nigeria has delivered tangible outcomes through numerous impactful initiatives such as financial donations to the Lagos State Government COVID-19 control efforts.

In 2025 alone, volunteers have contributed more than 200 hours of service, reaching over 100,000 beneficiaries. Commenting on the commitment of Airtel Nigeria’s employees, Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Femi Adeniran, said: “Volunteering is at the heart of who we are.

Behind every empowered learner, every restored environment, and every connected community is an individual who believed in making a difference, and we are thankful for your participation.

Our mission remains clear: to use technology, resources, and our collective humanity to build a digitally inclusive, socially responsible, and sustainable Africa.”