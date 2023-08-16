Airtel Africa clarifies position on share capital reduction

Airtel Africa has announced that the cancellation and extinction of all of its deferred shares of $0.50 nominal value each (the “Capital Reduction”), which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company held on July 4, 2023, was sanctioned by the High Court of England and Wales (the “High Court”).

A notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited website, signed by Simon O’Hara for Airtel Africa said the effect of the Capital Reduction was to create additional distributable reserves, which will be available to the company going forward and may be used to facilitate returns to shareholders in the future, whether in the form of dividends, distributions or purchases of the Company’s own shares.

“The order of the High Court confirming the Capital Reduction (the “Court Order”), and the statement of capital approved by the High Court in connection with the same, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies.