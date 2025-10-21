Airtel Africa Calls For Collaboration To Build Continent’s Digital Future

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has identified industry partnerships, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data centres as key pillars for advancing Africa’s digital future.

Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said these initiatives will define the next decade of Africa’s telecom revolution, moving beyond simply connecting people to enabling them to create value through those connections.

Speaking at MWC25 Kigali, Taldar remarked, “Africa’s digital decade has begun. The continent that once leapfrogged into mobile telephony is now ready to leap again, into an era where every byte of data fuels productivity and every connection builds prosperity.”

He emphasized that Africa’s next leap, from access to productivity requires collaboration among telecom operators, technology manufacturers, regulators, investors, tax authorities, and young innovators. “Together, we can build a continent where data is processed locally, talent is nurtured nationally, and innovation is scaled globally,” he said.

Taldar further highlighted the importance of AI in making networks smarter and greener, enhancing customer experiences, and securing mobile money platforms. He also stressed the need for a network of connected data centres supported by high-capacity fibre to enable inclusive digital participation, even in remote regions.

“Airtel Africa is investing in major data-centre hubs in Nigeria and Kenya to support the continent’s digital future. We are deploying AI across operations, including SMS spam detection, customer onboarding, mobile money fraud prevention, and site energy optimization,” Taldar added.

The MWC25 Kigali event, attended by industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers, explored how connectivity and digital technologies are accelerating Africa’s transformation.

Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, who officially opened the conference, observed that Africa has rapidly progressed from limited connectivity to a mobile-driven economy. He said, “While the challenges Africa faces are significant, they also present immense growth opportunities if we collaborate. Governments, the private sector, and other partners must harmonize policies and create an enabling environment for innovation. This will allow data and payment systems to flow securely across borders and connect our economies. The future we must build is an Africa that is bold, connected, and competitive.”