Airtel Africa Buys Back 40,000 Shares, Deepens $100m Repurchase Programme

Airtel Africa Plc has continued its ongoing share buy-back programme with the purchase of 40,000 ordinary shares on the London market, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

In a disclosure issued made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday, the telecommunications group said the shares were acquired on January 6, 2026, from Barclays Capital Securities Limited, in line with the authority granted by shareholders as part of its $100 million share buy-back programme.

According to the company, the ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.50, were purchased at prices ranging between 368.20 pence and 373.80 pence per share.

The volume-weighted average price for the transaction stood at 370.59 pence. Airtel Africa confirmed that all shares bought under the programme will be cancelled.

Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue reduced to 3,655,760,539, which includes 7,489,044 treasury shares.

Consequently, the company’s total voting rights now stand at 3,648,271,495, a figure shareholders may use for regulatory notification purposes under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

A breakdown of the purchases shows that the bulk of the shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange, where 23,894 shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 370.50 pence.