Airtel Africa Appoints MD For Nigeria Operations

Airtel Africa has appointed Dinesh Balsingh as managing director of Airtel Nigeria. By this appointment, the company said in a statement that Balsingh also becomes a member of the executive council for the Airtel Africa Group.

He took over from Carl Cruz, who returned to his home country, The Philippines at the end of October. Balsi n g h o btained a Master of Busin e s s A d – ministration degree from Thiagarajar School of Management.

He has extensive experience across the telecommunications industry and returns to Nigeria following his appointment as managing director and CEO of Airtel Tanzania in 2022. Prior to his movement to Tanzania, he has served as the chief commercial officer at Airtel Nigeria and therefore brings with him considerable experience of the Nigerian telecommunications market.

Balsingh’s career in the telecommunications industry spans over 24 years, having begun his career in 2000 with Hutchison Essar, before moving to Airtel India as a marketing director in 2006 and then Tata Docomo in 2011.

He joined Airtel Nigeria as marketing director in 2013, before taking over as CCO in 2018.

