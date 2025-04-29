Airstrip: NCAA To Commence Sanctions Against Erring Operators Next Year

Share

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that beginning from January 1, 2026, it will begin sanctioning airstrip operators who fail to obtain the required permits.

The Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at the NCAA, Engr. Godwin Balang, stated this during a stakeholder engagement programme for airstrip owners and operators held in Lagos on Monday.

The event, with theme, “Enhancing Safety, Compliance, and Collaboration for Efficient Airstrip Operations,” marked the maiden edition of such an engagement.

According to Balang, Nigeria has a total of 92 airstrips, including operational, non-operational, and those under rehabilitation or construction.

However, only a few are currently compliant with safety and regulatory standards. “It may interest this forum to note that as part of our efforts to uphold aviation safety, two of our international airports were recertified late last year, and work is ongoing to certify others.”

Balang also said. “Furthermore, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been informed that, effective January 1, 2026, any local airport under its management operating without valid permits will face sanctions. This is not a threat but a collective resolve to enforce compliance.”

In response, he said the NCAA had intensified efforts to broaden regulatory oversight to include all types of aerodromes, with This, he said, was giving the NCAA cause for concern to tackle the decade long rot in the general aviation sector and worried that the use of unlicensed air fields has a huge economic and security impact on the country.

Of the 92 airstrips in the country, 68 are managed by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, while the remaining 24 are owned by private individuals and organisations.

